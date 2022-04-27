Lauren Bernett Cause of Death: JMU Does Not Reveal How 20-Year-old Soft Ball Player Died Suddenly

Lauren Bernett, a 20-year-old star catcher for the James Madison University softball, has died. The cause of death has not been released by the school while announcing the death of its player.

Recently, Bernett was named conference Player of the week by the Colonial Athletic Association after JMU's win over Drexel in Sunday's game. The 20-year-old recorded four of her seven hits in the game.

How did Bernett Die?

Hailing from McDonald, Pennsylvania, Bernett, a sophomore, started 43 of 45 games for James Madison's College World Series-winning team in 2021. JMU's website stated that the soft ball player had plans to be a biology major with a minor in Pre-Vet.

In a statement James Madison University President Jonathan Alger announced Bernett's death while mourning the loss.

"Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year," Alger said.

"College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together," read the statement further.

Social Media Condoles Death of the Young Player

No additional details were provided by the school regarding the cause of Bernett's death. Even though few social media users suspected it to be a result of vaccine, several others offered their condolences.

"Lauren Bernett, softball catcher for James Madison U has passed away today. Another athlete gone far too soon. No details on cause of death as of yet. prayers to family, friends, and teammates," tweeted a user.

"And to those saying cause of death doesn't matter, it does if it could've been avoided by a vaccine that was mandated by her institution. Something is VERY wrong with that picture. Freedom of choice could've saved her life," read another tweet.

"Words can't describe the friendship we had and how much it meant to me! You had my back no matter the time of the day. From us jamming to country music, late night roomie talks, to our catcher chats. I'm going to miss you more than anything. Fly High, 22," wrote a fellow player.