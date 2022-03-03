Did Katie Meyer Die by Suicide? Speculations After Authorities Find Stanford Soccer Player's Body in Dorm Room

Katie Meyer, the star goalie of the Stanford women's soccer team, was found dead in her on-campus residence. The death of the 22-year-old soccer player was announced by the University on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Meyer played in 50 games in three seasons, with 20 shutouts, winning 34 matches, and allowing just 35 goals to the opponents.

University Grieves Its Loss

Announcing Meyer's death, the University released a statement saying that soccer player was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world.

"Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general," read the statement.

The Daily Mail reported that Meyer's sister Sam Perez posted an Instagram story about her loss. "There are no words. Thank you for all the kindness extended to my family. I'm not ready to post anything big yet. We are broken-hearted and love Kat so much," Perez wrote, in a separate post, she shared a link to a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Meyer's memorial.

What Caused Meyer's Death?

Even though the authorities did not reveal the cause of Meyer's death, there were speculations on social media about it possibly being a suicide.

"Latest Update On Katie Meyer Death and what was her reason behind loss of life? Stanford Goalkeeper Committed Suicide," tweeted a user.

"Or, ya know, maybe Katie Meyer died due to one of the far more likely things like suicide, accidental overdose or a heart defect, etc. But sure, it HAD to be vaccines (which everyone at Stanford had to get months ago)," wrote another user.

"There's a strong implication that Katie Meyer committed suicide, though important to note cause of death hasn't been officially specified. I don't get why in these cases families/organizations are afraid of saying suicide when it is," tweeted Jeremy Goldman.

"Update: Suicide is another possibility for cause of death. May Katie Meyer RIP," expressed a user.