Jennierubyjane or Jennie Kim who has featured in Selena Gomez's latest music video Ice Cream has made heads turn with her sultry Instagram update today. The Asian diva is seen flaunting her undergarments by Calvin Klien in the latest photo on her official Instagram handle.

The photo has already garnered more than a million views within an hour since it has been uploaded on the photo-sharing platform. In the sizzling photo, Jennierubyjane flaunted her curves while striking a sultry pose in front of the camera lens.

Jennie Sets the Internet on Fire

Well, this isn't the first time Jennierubyjane making heads turn with a sultry photo. The K-Pop sensation has starred in Selena Gomez's latest single hit video song "Ice Cream" alongside four other actors. Jennie looked stunning as she donned a bold pink outfit with pink hair color and blue cat-eye with stars stickers accents in the video song. it's subtle, easy to recreate, and, above all, stunning. Her look in the music video is the epitome of cuteness.

Her glamorous look has sent the hearts of every young fan racing on the internet. She is one of the most beautiful Asian actors living today. Jennie has a whopping 31.7 million followers on her official Instagram account.

Moreover, the 23-year-old Jennie Kim is well-known for her fashion quotient. The undisputed glam girl of the K-pop group has left millions of fans crazy with her new music video. On the work front, the Asian beauty made her debut as an actor at the age of 19 before which she trained hard for more than five years.

The 1996 born diva often likes to shared beautiful, sultry photos and videos on her social media accounts. She is one of the most famous Asian actors in the world who is being followed by millions of people from all over the world. Check out the latest Instagram post of Jennie that has left fans drooling on the social media platform.