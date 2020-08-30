Bombshell Demi Rose, who is also known as the British Kim Kardashian for her curvaceous figure is making heads turn with her sultry avatar on social media. The diva has left millions of fans stunned with her glamourous photos in revealing outfits ever since the day she debuted on the photo-sharing platform.

Well, the British modeling queen has been known for her daring Instagram posts. Every day she makes sure to treat her fans with unique content on her official social media accounts. In a sizzling Instagram last week, Demi went almost nude to wow her fans. She flaunted her curves and perky derriere in front of the camera lens. She barely-wore anything yet looked like a goddess while sitting on the rock.

The 25-year-old model, who had an eating disorder during her teenage life is now enjoying her modeling career without any major setbacks. She once dated famous rapper Tyga, who is also known to have been in a relationship with beauty and cosmetic mogul Kylie Jenner. Demi Rose's relationship with Tyga didn't last long. However, she became household fame while she was linked with the rapper. Since then, Demi has been secretive about her personal and dating life.

Demi Rose's Hobbies

Other than her modeling and doing ad assignments, the British hottie loves to read. In one of her previous social media posts, Demi shared a picture in which she is seen lying down with a book in her hand titled "The Modern Break Up". She is a perfect example of beauty with brains.

Demi Rose often likes to post revealing barely-there bikini photos on her official handle. She is the epitome of beauty when it comes to looks. She has more than 14 million followers on Instagram and that number on her page is increasing day by day. She is a stunner. Check out the latest picture of British model Demi Rose that has left fans drooling on the internet: