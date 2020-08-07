Instagram sensation Lauren Alexis is back with another eye-popping update on her official social media handle. The diva is a front-runner when it comes to making heads turn with hot updates. The British modelling queen and Internet personality is known for her live-streams on social media including her videos on reactions, clothing hauls and more on her popular YouTube channel.

Lauren Alexis has shared a steamy Instagram photo in which she is seen sporting a neon coloured bikini swimsuit. While she loves to flaunt her assets, her new picture has her perky derriere covered with a netted scarf just flaunting a little bit of her flawless skin.

Lauren, who was born on March 5, 1999, in Essex has managed to make fans drool in sultry tiny outfits. Not only her YouTube videos but her beautiful Instagram pictures, which has her looking drop-dead gorgeous have been garnering millions of likes and views within a short time. She is known for quite the scandal on social media.

Mesmerizing Fans

Earlier, the diva's Try On Haul Nude Video got leaked online, which she later deleted. She and her boyfriend Jamie often post pranks, challenges, and reactions on social media to attract viewers. In most of her Instagram photos, Lauren is seen flaunting her buttocks.

Apart from mesmerizing fans with her glamour, the young modelling beauty also treats her fans through videos on Onlyfans.com. Lauren is known to have more than a million followers on Instagram and other social media platforms. Well, this isn't the first time Lauren's post is going wild on the internet.

Earlier, the diva has left little to the imagination of fans with her sizzling photos and videos on social media. In one of her posts, Lauren flaunted wore a red colored dress which left most of her curves on display. Check out the model's latest picture that has taken the internet by storm.