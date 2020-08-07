American Singer-songwriter Beyonce's latest Instagram update has taken the internet by storm within minutes after it was published. The diva has left fans amazed with her sultry photo that has managed to rack up millions of views and likes on the photo-sharing platform. Beyonce on Thursday shared a photo in which she donned a pink-colored dress leaving her cleavage on display.

The eye-popping picture left several breathless on the social media platform instantly. Well, Beyonce, who has given some of the major hits in the American music industry has won millions of hearts for her amazing voice. She's one of the most popular artists today when it comes to singing.

The American Singer recently released her latest visual album which reminds that Black power comes from within and which is not or can't be granted by someone else. Beyoncé's new visual album Black is King has garnered much appreciation and has managed to reach millions of people. The song has won millions of hearts for the story it tells.

Her project celebrates Black empowerment and this is what is required at this hour of need for the Black Community. Black is King has received universal acclaim and it means to combat anti-Black oppression. Beyonce has stood up for the rights of the Black people and has actively participated in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meanwhile, the latest Instagram picture has left fans hearts racing. This isn't the first time as Beyonce often takes the internet by storm with her new releases and sultry pictures. The diva has set an example for women empowerment to not only the Black Community but every woman. Her song Black is King has racked up millions of likes and views on YouTube.

Beyonce is known for making heads turn in sultry outfits. She likes to experiment with her outfits and in most of her social media updates, the singing sensation is seen sporting unusual dresses. Check out some of the most sizzling photos of Beyonce: