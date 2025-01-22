Laura Caron: NJ Teacher Who Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Student She Had Child With Lied to Friends When Asked About Father of the Baby

A former teacher from New Jersey allegedly lied to her friends when they asked about the father of her child, who authorities claim is a 13-year-old former student. Laura Caron, 34, hosted a baby shower months before giving birth in 2019 while still employed as a fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School Number 2, according to the New York Post.

Caron has since been arrested and now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment. When a friend asked her about the father of her baby, Caron replied that he was "out of the picture." "She had a baby shower. She was happy about it," Darlene Dowless recounted.

Lying to Her Friends

"But she didn't identify who the father was, at least not to me. She just said that he wouldn't be involved and was out of the picture," Dowless added.

The paternity of the child remained a mystery for years until, last month, the victim's father noticed a striking similarity between Caron's child, himself, and his son, which he highlighted in a Facebook post, according to police.

Following an investigation into that post, authorities found that Caron had sexually assaulted a boy she had first met while teaching him and his sibling.

Caron maintained contact with the boys' family over the years, and in 2016, the then 11-year-old boy, along with his brother and sister, moved into the teacher's home in Cape May. The alleged crimes are said to have begun that same year and continued until 2020.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the victim's sister, the group initially shared a room on the second floor. However, she soon noticed that the victim was often found in Caron's bed the following morning.

She also told investigators that when her brother would take a shower, Caron would enter the bathroom and lock the door behind her.

Multiple Allegations from Family Members

The victim's other brother allegedly told police he once saw the Caron sexually assaulting his brother. The young boy reportedly admitted to being the father of Caron's five-year-old child and asked his sister to keep it a secret in text messages, according to 6ABC.

In a police interview, he allegedly confirmed his sexual relationship with Caron and acknowledged that the child was his.

Caron is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

"I want to personally assure the parents of Middle Township that we are taking every step possible to ensure the safety of our children. Our department is working closely with the Prosecutor's Office to ensure that every aspect of this case is thoroughly investigated," Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super said in a statement.

Prosecutors have confirmed that the Middle Township School District has been informed about the investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffery Sutherland said, " This arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to protect the children in our community.

"Teachers hold a position of great trust, and the allegations in this case represent a deeply troubling breach of that trust. We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and to support the victim and their family throughout this process."