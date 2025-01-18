Laura Caron: NJ Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Student She Had Child With Appears Nonchalant During Her Court Appearance

A New Jersey elementary school teacher, charged with having a baby with a 13-year-old boy, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday with a calm demeanor. Laura Caron, 34, a fifth-grade teacher, was photographed in an orange prison jumpsuit as she faced charges of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment. Her bond was denied.

According to the police, Caron encountered the alleged victim when she taught him and his brother at Middle Township Elementary School #2. Authorities claim that their child was born in 2019 when the victim was 13 years old and Caron was 28, while the alleged assault was uncovered in December 2024, according to investigators.

Exposing the Truth

Caron was exposed after the victim's father posted on social media, noting how the child resembled both him and his son. The victim's parents said that they had become friends with Caron over the years and eventually allowed their two sons, along with their daughter, to stay with her one to two nights a week.

However, around 2016, when the victim was 11, the family moved in permanently with Caron at her Cape May Court House. The alleged crimes are said to have begun that same year and continued until 2020.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the victim's sister, the group initially shared a room on the second floor. However, she soon noticed that the victim was often found in Caron's bed the following morning.

She also told investigators that when her brother would take a shower, Caron would enter the bathroom and lock the door behind her.

Multiple Allegations from Family Members

The victim's other brother allegedly told police he once saw the Caron sexually assaulting his brother. The young boy reportedly admitted to being the father of Caron's five-year-old child and asked his sister to keep it a secret in text messages, according to 6ABC.

In a police interview, he allegedly confirmed his sexual relationship with Caron and acknowledged that the child was his.

Caron is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

"I want to personally assure the parents of Middle Township that we are taking every step possible to ensure the safety of our children. Our department is working closely with the Prosecutor's Office to ensure that every aspect of this case is thoroughly investigated," Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super said in a statement.

Prosecutors have confirmed that the Middle Township School District has been informed about the investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffery Sutherland said, " This arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to protect the children in our community.

"Teachers hold a position of great trust, and the allegations in this case represent a deeply troubling breach of that trust. We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and to support the victim and their family throughout this process."