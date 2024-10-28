Latin Superstar Bad Bunny Slams Trump, Endorses Kamala Harris to Save Puerto Rico in 2024 Election Showdown!

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, in the 2024 U.S. election. The Puerto Rican artist, widely influential in the Latino community, shared a video of Harris on his Instagram story, where he has a massive following of 45 million.

In the video, Harris speaks directly to Puerto Rican voters, emphasizing the critical importance of the election for Puerto Rico and its residents. "There's so much at stake in this election for Puerto Rican voters and for Puerto Rico," she stated. Harris also reiterated her commitment to the island and pledged to support the Puerto Rican community in the future.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, highlighted another key part of Harris's message in his endorsement. Harris recalled the actions and inactions of former president Donald Trump during Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. "I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and competent leader during Hurricane Maria," she said. This pointed statement by Harris resonated with Bad Bunny, who has long been outspoken about issues affecting Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny's endorsement of Harris comes just after a controversy involving comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. At a Trump rally held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Hinchcliffe made inflammatory remarks about Puerto Rico, calling it a "floating island of garbage." The comment drew swift backlash from Puerto Ricans and their allies, with many criticizing the remark as insensitive and offensive.

Bad Bunny's activism for Puerto Rico has been evident throughout his career. In his songs "El Apagón" and "Una Velita," he sheds light on the struggles faced by Puerto Ricans, particularly during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The 2017 storm caused widespread devastation, leaving nearly 3,000 people dead according to public health experts. His music criticizes the government's handling of the crisis, reflecting the frustration of many Puerto Ricans who felt neglected during and after the disaster.

With a significant Puerto Rican population in Pennsylvania, a key swing state in the election, Bad Bunny's endorsement could sway Latino voters in Harris's favor. Both campaigns have been working to appeal to the Latino community, which represents a substantial voting bloc in several battleground states. Harris has garnered support from other prominent Puerto Rican figures in entertainment, including singers Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony, who have also publicly endorsed her.

Bad Bunny's endorsement adds to Harris's momentum within the Latino community. It underscores the ongoing challenges Puerto Ricans face, both on the island and within the diaspora, as they advocate for better support and recognition from the federal government.