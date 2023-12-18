Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Being Together for 10 Months as Reason for Split Kept 'Secret'

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have supposedly called it quits after being in a relationship for 10 months. According to People magazine, the couple has decided to part ways. The couple triggered speculation about their romance earlier this year, yet they were seldom spotted together in public.

Kendall and Bad Bunny's most recent public appearance was at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in late October, where Bad Bunny served as both host and musical guest on the show. Kendall, 28, has been dedicating time to both work and leisure in Aspen, Colorado, and as of now, neither she nor Bad Bunny has made any public statements regarding their reported split.

Going Their Own Ways

According to a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been pursuing their individual endeavors recently, and their relationship gradually began to lose its intensity.

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the insider claimed.

"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," adding that there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."

The insider revealed The Kardashians star's "family still thinks highly of him."

"They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect."

The couple, known for keeping their relationship low-key, started to make public appearances in February during a double date with Kendall's best friend Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber.

They were spotted together again in May at the Coachella Music Festival, where the Monaco singer performed. Additionally, they spent part of the summer vacationing in Idaho.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny officially debuted as a couple at the Gucci show in Milan in September. Following that, they collaborated on a campaign for the designer later that month.

Their last public appearance together was after Bad Bunny's appearance on Saturday Night Live in October.

Unannounced Relationship, Unannounced Split

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was notably absent from Kendall's 28th birthday bash in November. In what might be her way of expressing that she's doing fine, Kendall shared a photo of the Virgil Abloh snowboard she's been using during her time on the slopes in Aspen on her Instagram stories.

In November, Kendall expressed her desire for a traditional marriage and three children, although she admitted she's not ready to settle down in an episode of The Kardashians.

Despite her mother Kris Jenner dropping hints about wanting Kendall to have a child, the supermodel insisted that she's capable and has 'got this.'

Kris tells Kendall that she had a dream about her having a baby, as Kendall asks, "With who?"

"It wasn't clear who it was with, it was just you had a baby," Kris says, asking if she'll ever want to have a baby one day.

"Of course. Three max. I'm cool with two, though. I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling, I know that," Kendall says to Kris.

Kris adds in confession, "I know we're all different, but me personally, I would love to see Kendall have a baby, and she'd be such a good mommy."

Kendall replies confessing, "I swear I got this, and I will give you a grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly."

Kendall shared, "I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now and like the ease in just picking up and going somewhere, I just like that right now."

She said that after having a baby "Your whole life changes. But I'm also like not gonna do it with just anybody."

Kendall says she wants to marry and adds, "I'm traditional in that sense."

In September, Bad Bunny shared in an interview with Vanity Fair that he currently doesn't see himself having kids.

Despite his mother, Lysaurie Ocasio, expressing a desire for him to get married in the church and provide her with grandchildren, Bad Bunny stated, "No. I don't think so."

When asked if he envisions marriage and children in the future, he replied, "Not ever, but not now."