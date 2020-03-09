Late Kpop star Goo Hara's family is embroiled in a legal dispute as her mother, who had abandoned her as a child, has returned after Hara's death to allegedly claim her inheritance. Goo Hara's brother, Goo Ho In, has filed a lawsuit against Hara's biological mother who is demanding 50 percent of Hara's properties.

He filed the suit with the Gwangju Family Court on March 3 as per Article 1008 of the Civil Law. The rule talks about the right to inheritance. It states that while delivering justice, the court should take into consideration the fact about who contributed to the maintenance and increasing the wealth of the deceased. Goo Hara's mother is facing the lawsuit and demanding inheritance through a legal representative.

Father speaks against the demand

Not only Hara's brother but even her father has slammed the mother and, has opined that the demand should not be entertained. Speaking in this regard, Hara's father said that her request cannot be accepted. He explained that she had left the house abandoning both Hara and Ho In when they were very young. He questioned the rights claimed to Hara's assets.

He also gave details of how he struggled to cover the expenses of the family and to raise his children who were abandoned by their mother. In fact, grandmother and brother are the ones who took care of Hara, he said.

Ho In reacts to the claim

Reacting to the entire episode, Ho In said that Hara was just 9 years old when their mother left them. Hara was trying hard to accept the situation and was traumatised after the mother left. "Our father took care of our living expenses. He also acted as Hara's guardian after she debuted," Go In explained.

Koreaboo also reported about a letter written by Hara in 2016, remembering her mother. Hara had written, "I miss my mother. I want her to know that I miss her. Though I am in pain, I can't express it. I am desperate and I have been hurt."

Hara had also penned a poem expressing her state of mind of feeling 'not loved.' She was found dead at her home in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam on November 24, 2019. A suicide note was also found on the spot, making cops comes to the conclusion that she had committed suicide.