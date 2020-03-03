Idol star Goo Hara's brother Goo Ho-in wrote an emotional letter addressed to his late sister after the birth of his daughter. The letter was posed on social media. Goo Ho In posted the letter on Instagram on March 3 and spoke about all the things Goo Hara wanted to do for his first child. He also spoke about his wish (during Hara's funeral) for Hara to be born as his daughter. He also said that he has named his daughter Harin as Hara liked that name.

"Dear Hara, who always spoke about wanting a niece or nephew and even bought me vitamins. My younger sister, you had told that you will do anything for my first child. At your funeral, I asked you to be reborn as my daughter in your next life. As we didn't receive much love from our parents, I hoped to love you and look after you. Now, my wish has been granted and I have a daughter. I have named her Harin as you suggested was a pretty name. Your niece was born healthy. Do look after her, so she grows up well. If you had known of the news just a week earlier, would something like that still have happened? I'm sorry, and I miss you so much."

Sulli's death caused distress

Goo Hara was very close to her brother, who was always trying to protect her. But Hara was said to be in depression and especially after the death of her close friend, Kpop star Sulli, she was said to be in distress.

A chat between Goo Hara and her brother (allegedly after the death of Sulli) was made public where Goo Ho In is literally begging his sister not to have any negative thoughts. He had told her not to get sick and hoped that she would get married, have children, and live for a very long time. He had also told her to cry her heart out and expressed his concern.

To this Hara had replied saying she loved him a lot and asked him not to worry.The 29-year-old star was found dead on November 24, 2019 inside her house in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam. Police refuted any claims of foul play as they found a suicide note written by Hara.

Hara's close friend Sulli was found dead in her house in Seongnam, south of Seoul on October 14, by her manager. Korean entertainment industry has witnessed at least five deaths in six months.