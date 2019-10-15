The death of celebrated K-Pop star Sulli, whose voice against cyber bullying was heard on the global stage, shocked fans and followers across the world. The death of Sulli, whose original name is Choi Jin-ri, has been confirmed as suicide, reports from South Korea have said. Sulli was found dead in her home around 3:20pm Korea local time on October 14.

Even as the sudden death of the 25-year-old star shocked fans across the world, it has emerged that Sulli was busy shooting on Sunday, hours before her tragic death.

Police in Seongnam Sujeong, just south of capital Seoiul, said Sulli's death was by suicide, Koreaboo said. Apart from being a top notch singer who took K-Pop to the global stage, Sulli was also known as a feminist voice that spoke out against the hoplessly male dominated South Korean entertainment scene.

The star, who was suffering from severe depression, had spoken about her problems with anxiety and also about the mental health issues in a 2018 reality show. 'Social phobia, panic disorder.... I've had panic disorder ever since I was young," Sulli had reportedly said.

How things unfolded on Monday

Sulli's death was discovered when her manager went to her house in Seongnam after the star singer old stopped answering phone calls for several hours, DW reported. Initial reports said the police don't suspect any foul play. The report cited a police officer as saying that the security camera footage at Sulli's home did not show any sign of intrusion.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency also reported the police finding that the death was a suicide. "Choi seemed to have lived alone in the house ... It seems that she took her own life but we are also looking into other possibilities," Yonhap cited an officer as saying.

Police found a note apparently written by her, the Washington Post reported, citing local police. The police, however, woud not term it a suicide note, the reprot added. Allkpop also reported that the police uncovered a notepad "containing Sulli's handwritten private thoughts and feelings during their inspection of her residence."

The Metro reported that Sulli filming an ad for the brand Stretch Angels in Gwanggyo, Suwon on Sunday, a day before her death.

In more updates reports from South Korea say that Sulli's body was moved to a hospital and that the family hasn't decided on whether to conduct an autopsy. Her family communicated through SM Entertainment saying that they wanted "everything about Sulli's death and funeral private."

Sulli, who started her career as a child actress in 2005, unfortunately emerged as the most poignant symbol of the pressures that K-pop stars live under on a daily basis. The WaPost report says vulnerable K-Pop stars are victims of exploitative management companies while demanding fans make them live life on edge all the time.

Sulli apparently walked the uncharted paths, challenging many popular notions about how K-Pop stars should behave. There was huge controversy a couple of years ago after he revealed her relationship with a rapper. Her public acceptance of a relationship didn't go down well as dating is off limits for K-Pop stars in public perception.

"Even close people left me ... I was hurt by them and felt there was nobody who understands me, which made me fall apart," Sulli had pensively said in an Instagram video post last year.

NOTE: If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, reach out for assistance. Distress helplines in your country provide 24/7 free and confidential support for anyone harbouring thoughts of inflicting harm to themselves.