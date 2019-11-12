The legendary and iconic singer from India, Lata Mangeshkar, has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and is currently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The singer was complaining of breathing difficulty and was admitted to the hospital thereafter. She is now being treated by Dr. Patit Samdhani.

The good news is that a hospital source revealed that she's recovering slowly. "She is critical but her condition has slowly improved. She is still in the hospital,'' said the hospital insider. Generations of Indians living in every part of the world have been ardent fans of Lata Mangeshkar.

Also, Lata Mangeshkar's PR team released a statement saying that the singer's health condition is now stable. The statement read: "Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. (We) request that we give family the space they deserve at the moment."

Lata Mangeshkar is a household name in India and has lent her voice to thousands of Bollywood Hindi songs all throughout her career which spans more than six decades. She has also lent her voice to regional and foreign songs as well. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna Award from the government in 2001, which is regarded as the highest civilian honour in India.

As soon as the news of Lata Mangeshkar being hospitalized was revealed, several Bollywood stars took to Twitter praying for her speedy recovery. Bollywood star turned politician Hema Malini tweeted, ''Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised & is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis & continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India.''

Thousands of other fans poured their 'speedy recovery' wishes on Twitter and prayed that the singer's health gets back to normal condition. Apart from fans, many other celebrities, politicians and artists tweeted the same. Here's wishing a speedy recovery to the voice of India, Lata Mangeshkar.