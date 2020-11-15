US President Donald Trump's latest tweet states "He won" referring to Joe Biden. But this tweet was not to congratulate Biden, but to spread some more misinformation as Trump continued to make false claims regarding the election results. But netizens are taking the tweet as Trump accepting that Biden has won, even if he meant to downplay his opponent.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump's tweet stated. "NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation and bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake and Silent Media, and more," Trump tweeted.

Twitter, Facebook Flagging Trump's Posts

Twitter took a note of it and flagged the tweet with warning: "This claim about election fraud is disputed." In fact, most of the social media posts by Trump especially after election results were announced are being flagged by Twitter and Facebook due to unsubstantiated nature of the claims.

His latest claim of no observers or vote watchers is easily disputed because there are footages of Republican watchers and observers in the polling booths. There are witnesses who have watched them in the polling booth.

Recently, Trump even tried to incite the DC police by calling ANTIFA scum and asking DC police not to hold back. Trump even had declared himself a winner on social media, even when millions of votes were still waiting to be counted.

Deactivate Trump Trends on Twitter

Following series of claims without any proof, and spreading of misinformation by Trump, netizens are trending Deactivate Trump on twitter. Twitterati is seen asking twitter, how many tweets they need to post to actually make twitter take action and deactivate Trump.

Now, with Fox News, that had supported Trump's candidacy and campaign, has also called Arizona for Biden, making Trump angry. Recent reports claimed that Trump was discussing with his advisers about media ventures to be able to keep him in the spotlight. He is also said to be considering starting a new television channel or social media company. He is planning to compete with those he felt had betrayed him, say reports.

With Twitter and Facebook flagging his tweets and netizens demanding to deactivate Trump's social media accounts, he is now trying to own the media than to control them to keep himself in the spotlight, even while spreading misinformation.