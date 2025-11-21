Last Summer Episode 7 to Focus on Baek Do Ha, Song Ha Kyeong, Seo Soo Hyeok Love Triangle

Last Summer episode 7 will air on KBS2 on Saturday (November 22) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the love triangle between Seo Su Hyeok, Baek Do Ha, and Song Ha Gyeong. According to the production team, the followers of this romantic comedy drama will get a clear picture of the unpredictable love triangle between the lawyer, his client, and the female lead.

Previously, Su Hyeok proposed to Ha Gyeong while they were casually chatting at a bar. Ha Gyeong decided to try dating Su Hyeok and told Do Ha about it. The unexpected confession came at a time when the childhood friends were about to take their relationship to the next level. After watching the shocking cliffhanger, the followers of this romantic comedy drama are curious to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

The preview for this week focuses on the love triangle between Su Hyeok, Ha Gyeong, and Do Ha. In the clip, Do Ha gets irritated seeing Ha Gyeong spending quality time with Su Hyeok. At some point, Do Ha confesses his feelings to Ha Gyeong and decides to spend a day with her. Will the duo take their relationship to the next level?

Here is everything to know about Last Summer episode 7, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Last Summer Episode 7:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Last Summer is an ongoing romantic comedy drama, starring Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo. It premiered on KBS on Friday (October 31) at 9:20 PM KST. The mini-series revolves around the love-hate relationship between two childhood friends. Screenwriter Jeon Yoo Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Min Yeon Hong directed it.