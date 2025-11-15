Last Summer Episode 5: A Surprise Guest to Shake Things Up Between Baek Do Ha, Song Ha Gyeong

Last Summer episode 5 will air on KBS2 on Saturday (November 15) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will introduce Kwon Ah Reum as Yoon So Hee, Baek Do Ha's longtime American friend. She will stop by the peanut house during her visit to South Korea. According to the production team, her surprise visit will shake things up between Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong.

The newly released stills feature the first meeting between Ha Gyeong and So Hee. A photo captures Ha Gyeong's nervousness after seeing So Hee standing on the doorsteps of the peanut house and confidently looking for Do Ha. Another image shows So Hee, standing clueless after seeing nervous Ha Gyeong. The pictures tease a subtle tension between the two women.

Meanwhile, a set of stills features So Hee and Ha Gyeong at a cafe in an awkward situation. The two women sit across from one another as they interact. So Hee seems relaxed as she is pleasantly interacting with Ha Gyeong. However, Ha Gyeong listens to So Hee with a stiff expression. Did So Hee say something that could impact the relationship between Do Ha and Ha Gyeong?

Here is everything to know about Last Summer episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Last Summer Episode 5:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Last Summer is an ongoing romantic comedy drama starring Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo. It premiered on KBS on Friday (October 31) at 9:20 PM KST. The mini-series revolves around the love-hate relationship between two childhood friends. Screenwriter Jeon Yoo Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Min Yeon Hong directed it.