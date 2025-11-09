Last Summer Episode 4 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Last Summer episode 4 will air on KBS2 on Sunday (November 9) at 9:20 PM KST. It will focus on a team-up between Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong. The former friends begin to work together on a remodeling project in Patan. Despite having different goals, Do Ha and Ha Gyeong visit the residents and try to persuade them by talking about the merits of the new remodeling project.

The newly released stills show Do Ha and Ha Gyeong walking together, holding some papers. A photo shows Do Ha casually chatting with his childhood friend while enjoying a drink. Though Ha Gyeong does not seem pleased, she decides to help him. The second image shows Do Ha and Ha Gyeong trying to convince the residents.

Unfortunately, Do Ha encounters unexpected resistance from the villagers. The third picture shows the excitement of Ha Gyeong while watching anxious Do Ha. But the table quickly turns against her when Do Ha convinces the residents. Will the former friends work together in the new remodeling project?

Here is everything to know about Last Summer episode 4, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Last Summer Episode 4:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Last Summer is an ongoing romantic comedy drama starring Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo. It premiered on KBS on Friday (October 31) at 9:20 PM KST. The mini-series revolves around the love-hate relationship between two childhood friends. Screenwriter Jeon Yoo Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Min Yeon Hong directed it.