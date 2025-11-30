Last Summer Episode 10 to Focus on Baek Do Ha, Song Ha Kyeong's Special Journey

Last Summer episode 10 will air on KBS2 on Sunday (November 30) at 9:20 PM KST. Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Kyeong will go on a special journey before they give farewell to Do Yeong. According to the production team, the on-screen couple will climb a winter mountain while holding hands. The mountain will be a healing space that will enable them to move forward.

The newly released stills show Do Ha and Ha Gyeong standing on a snowy mountain. They affectionately looked at each other, fighting the cold winter wind. They seem determined to leave behind their painful past and start anew.

"The winter mountain that Do Ha and Ha Gyeong climb while holding hands is the mountain of the past that the two of them must overcome, and it is also a healing space that will enable them to move forward. Please make sure to catch their special journey on today's episode in order to find out what sort of farewell the two of them, who have finally come together after circling each other for years, will give Do Yeong," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Last Summer episode 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Last Summer Episode 10:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Last Summer is an ongoing romantic comedy drama, starring Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo. It premiered on KBS on Friday (October 31) at 9:20 PM KST. The mini-series revolves around the love-hate relationship between two childhood friends. Screenwriter Jeon Yoo Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Min Yeon Hong directed it.