Lancaster Man Mauled to Death by Pitbulls, Who Blocked Paramedics from Reaching Him

A man is dead after being attacked by two pit bulls in the backyard of a home in Lancaster, authorities confirmed.

Deputies were dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 44000 of 22nd Street East regarding a "vicious animal" call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The deputies arriving at the scene reported a man being attacked by two pit bulls.

The dogs that attacked the man were blocking the entrance to the yard, preventing deputies and paramedics from helping him. A deputy fired a shot at one of them, striking the dog in the leg.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, sheriff's officials said. Representatives from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control were sent to the home and recovered four pit bulls — including the one who suffered the gunshot wound.

This is the second pitbull attack to have taken place this month. Earlier this month, a one-year-old infant was mauled to death by a pitbull in Ohio, as previously reported. The family dog allegedly grabbed the infant by the jaw/neck, immediately severed the child's carotid artery.