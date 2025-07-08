Ohio 1-Year-Old Dies After Pitbull Grabs Baby by the Neck, Severs Artery

An Ohio one-year-old has died after a family dog attack. The baby was grabbed by the jaw/neck by the family's pit bull, which immediately severed the child's carotid artery.

As reported by WTRF, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's office said the one-year-old girl was with her mother at home on July 2 when the attack happened.

Pitbull Attacked the Baby Right Near the Child's Jaw/Neck, Severing Her Carotid Artery

As the mother was going about her normal daily activities, she bathed her daughter, picked up clothes from the bathroom floor and headed towards the laundry room when her toddler followed her. That's when the family's pit bull attacked the baby.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell says the pit bull "caught the baby right near" the jaw/neck, immediately severing their carotid artery.

"The death of the child was instantaneous; there was nothing that could be done," Sheriff Campbell said. The mother of the child also sustained injuries that are consistent with defense wounds, and after getting the dog away from her child, she called 911.

Pitbull Previously Showed Aggression Towards Other Dogs But Never Towards Family Members

The family has three dogs, including the pit bull that attacked the child. The family says the pit bull had shown aggression towards the other two dogs, but never people or anyone in the family.

The father of the child was out in the woods working when the call came in, and the Sherriff's office went out to get him. According to the Sheriff, the pit bull was very important to the father, and he was shocked by what the dog had done.

"Our detectives will turn over all the information they gathered during their investigation to the prosecutor's office, but we do not expect any charges to be filed," Sheriff Campbell said.

Sheriff Campbell says this was an accident, and all of the information his detectives collected during their investigation matched what the parents told them.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office is performing an autopsy to formally determine the cause of death. The pit bull was euthanized the same day of the attack.