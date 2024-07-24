Lainey Wilson: Country Singer Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction as Her Pants Split During Live Performance [WATCH]

A country star accidentally exposed more than she intended after her pants split during a live performance. Lainey Wilson, 32, suffered an embarrassing a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the Faster Horses music festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Saturday, July 20, when her pants split open. The moment was caught on camera and shared on social media.

"Y'all just about got a real show," the musician joked to the audience, as seen in a video posted on TikTok. "There's a first time for everything and I'm glad it was y'all that I split my pants wide open in front of," the glamorous singer said after suffering the wardrobe malfunction.

Making It Look Normal

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer was initially unaware of her pants splitting until her team informed her. Initially, Lainey was wearing purple pants, which she later swapped for dark jeans.

She paired the purple pants with a purple cowboy hat and a black leather vest with silver statement buttons.

After changing, Lainey sat on a large truck onstage and laughed about her mishap. "You can't make that up! I'd have never known had my people back here not seen it,' she exclaimed.

"I've got some new pants on," she told the cheering crowd.

"I tell you what, try to put on some jeans when you're sweating. It ain't fun. You gotta jump in them things," Lainey joked, before getting ready to finish her performance.

"We are gonna have the time of our lives!" she cheered.

Lainey later posted her own video on TikTok, showing herself squatting in brown, western-style jeans with fringes and a cowboy hat.

"Adding this into my routine before a show so my britches don't rip like they did last night at Faster Horses," Lainey joked, as she squatted up and down.

Smart as Always

The "Country's Cool Again" singer recently shared that she has been a longtime fan of Taylor Swift, having watched her perform when she was a teenager. "I actually watched her perform at CMA Fest on the Riverfront stage when she was probably 15. I was 14, and I remember just thinking, man, this girl's future is bright," Lainey said about the then rising star.

"And there was hardly anybody in the crowd except for me and my family," she continued.

"And I got to tell her that. And she was like, 'There were, like, 16 people there.' And I said, 'Well, we were four of them,'" she quipped.

The singer was thrilled to find out that Swift is also a fan of hers, and that the admiration has been mutual over the years.

Lainey previously expressed how shocked she was after learning that the 14-time Grammy Award winner loved her music during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show podcast. "I told her, I said [that] "I truly respect her. I think she is freaking awesome,'" the singer told the host at the time.