Kyle Gass: Tenacious D Singer Dropped by Talent Agency Following Controversial 'Don't Miss Trump Next Time' Remarks as Jack Black Cancels Tour

Tenacious D singer Kyle Gass has been dropped by his talent agency after making tasteless comments about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The 64-year-old expressed his wish that Trump's would-be assassin hadn't missed during the band's show in Sydney on Sunday.

Fellow band member Jack Black presented him with a birthday cake and asked him to make a wish, to which Gass replied, "Don't miss Trump next time." Greene Talent announced that it has parted ways with Gass and will no longer represent him, TMZ reported. This follows Jack Black's announcement on Tuesday that he has canceled Tenacious D's tour and put all creative plans on hold.

Dropped for Tasteless Comment

Musician Gass made the remarks while the band was celebrating his 64th birthday on stage. The audience mostly responded with cheers and laughter, though there were a few disappointed reactions.

"School of Rock" actor Black later issued a statement expressing that he was blindsided by the comments and that the tour would no longer proceed.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black told DailyMail.com in a statement.

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

In a separate statement Gass also issued his own apology on Tuesday, writing: "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.

"I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.

"What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

Terrible Mistake Jeopardizes Career

Black's response to the incident comes just one month after he gave a speech at a high-profile fundraiser in Los Angeles for President Joe Biden, where he said that "democracy was at stake" in the upcoming November election.

Democrats have faced criticism for allegedly raising political tensions in America by claiming that a Trump presidency would endanger democracy.

In June, Black's speech at the Los Angeles fundraiser, which raised over $30 million, received widespread praise in liberal media circles.

The fundraiser was attended by former President Barack Obama and actors George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbra Streisand.

Black and his band were on the Spicy Meatball Tour, which began in May and was scheduled to conclude on July 26, 2024.

Following the shooting that resulted in the death of one spectator on Saturday, investigators were searching for any clues regarding what motivated Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, to carry out the shocking attack.

The FBI said they were investigating it as a potential act of domestic terrorism. However, the absence of a clear ideological motive from the man shot dead by the Secret Service has allowed conspiracy theories to proliferate.

The FBI believes Crooks acted alone and had explosive devices in the car he drove to the rally.