Wisconsin Man Killed Girlfriend, Another Woman After Seeing the Two Women Getting Intimate

A Green Bay, Wisconsin, man has been convicted by a jury of intentionally killing his girlfriend and her friend in January 2023, following a four-day trial.

As reported by the Green Bay Press Gazette, Richard Sotka, 49, killed his girlfriend Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Paula O'Connor, 53, overnight between Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, 2023.

The jury found Sotka guilty on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of the two women early last year. In addition, he was also convicted of five counts of bail jumping, as well as a count of criminal damage to property for cutting off an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Sotka's Ankle Monitor Showed Movements that were Consistent with the Time of the Murders



Cegelski and O'Connor were good friends who worked together as hairstylists. On the morning of Jan. 29, 2023, Cegelski and O'Connor were found dead in the residence where Cegelski lived with Sotka. Cegelski's daughter and a friend contacted police after they walked in and found O'Connor dead, with a knife in her neck.

At the time Sotka killed the two women, he was out on bond for charges in three cases in Oconto County related to stalking, violating a restraining order, domestic abuse battery and disorderly conduct.

Investigators tracked Sotka's GPS monitor, which he was required to wear as part of his bond conditions in the Oconto County cases. Sotka's GPS showed movements consistent with the time of the murders in the early hours of Jan 29, 2023.

Sotka was driving a truck that belonged to his employer, which had its own location tracking abilities. Law enforcement found Sotka was driving in Arkansas, and local law enforcement in Arkansas arrested him. Sotka had a passport and $4,000 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Sotka Admitted to the Murders, Said He was 'Humiliated' After Seeing the Two Women Kissing

In a police interview after his arrest, Sotka admitted to killing Cegelski and O'Connor. He said the three of them were at the house drinking heavily, and he "just snapped" after getting jealous and humiliated when he saw the two women kissing.



Sotka also told investigators said he similarly snapped when he assaulted a woman he was dating about 20 years ago, sending her to the hospital with a broken leg, fractured skull and knocked-out teeth. The woman testified during the trial.

Sotka was also charged with assaulting a prison guard in November 2023 after the guard confiscated items Sotka wasn't supposed to have in his jail cell. Sotka has an adjourned initial appearance in that case scheduled for April 3.

Sotka's sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on May 20.