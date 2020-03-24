Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in three of its biggest cities, which include the capital Bishkek, on Tuesday in order to allow the authorities to lock them down as the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the nation.

In addition to the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad, local emergencies were also declared in three provincial districts, which will open the way for measures from banning layoffs to imposing curfews, the government said.

Kygrzstan declares state of emergency

The Central Asian nation bordering China said on Tuesday it has confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus infections, up from just 16 a day earlier. Also on Tuesday, the Kyrgyz government ordered all of its employees to start working from home.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world infecting over 380,000 people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 16,000 people globally. The new epicentre of the virus outbreak Europe, is regularly witnessing spike in the number of cases regularly.

(With agency inputs)