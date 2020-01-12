Jordyn Woods is currently hogging the limelight for dropping smoking hot pictures of herself on Instagram. The social media star showed off her perfect curves in a one-piece bathing suit with a zebra print. "On the way," she captioned the pics.

In the first snap, the model posed with one arm behind her head as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. The second shot featured Jordyn turned to the side as she exposed even more skin. She accessorized her look with dangling gold earrings and layered chains around her neck. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner completed her look with a shimmering highlighter on the face, pink blush and pink gloss on her lips.

Jordyn's hot pictures

As soon as the pictures were posted on Instagram, it received a lot of praise from the 11 million followers of the reality star. While one user wrote, ''It's too early to be looking THIS good.'' Another wrote, ''Oh my word.. Perfection.. Looks so stunning.. Such an inspiration.''

Meanwhile, recently Jordyn Woods took a lie detector test to prove whether she had slept with Tristan Thompson. The 22-year-old took the test during her appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith in December. During the test, Jordyn admitted that she went to Tristan's house party, but denied that she slept with him.

Jordyn's lie detector test

After the test was released, Khloe Kardashian posted a series of cryptic quotes to her Instagram Stories, which may have been directed at Jordyn. One included, "Liars are always ready to take oaths." While another read, "Stop being so f**king forgiving, people know exactly what the f**k they're doing."

Khloe had posted a series of posts on Instagram saying that she has forgiven Tristan and Jordyn. ''Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviours. That message is for Jordyn. It's for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I'm only talking about Tristan,'' she had said.

Meanwhile, Jordyn is currently focusing on her work and is excited about her new role in BET movie Sacrifice. ''She's a superstar who gets caught up in a kind of domestic relationship with abuse. She ends up in the hospital and everyone is trying to figure out exactly what happened because she is in a coma,'' she said talking about her character.