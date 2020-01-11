The news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distancing themselves from their royal duties came on the morning of January 8. The royals were shocked and so was the world. However, netizens have now noticed a minute detail which reveals that perhaps, the Queen knew about Harry and Meghan's decision.

Netizens notice everything. Nothing can be kept hidden from their eyes in the virtual world. They noticed that in her 2019 Christmas message, the Queen had family portraits on her desk, from which that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was missing. The Queen chose to display King George VI, Prince Charles and Camilla and a family shot.

However, in the Queen's 2018 Christmas message, Prince Harry and Meghan could be seen in two framed photographs. This led to speculation and divided opinions in the virtual world.

Was the Queen trying to hint at Harry and Meghan's impending exit from the royal family? Many Twitter users are speculating whether #Megxit was planned?

The move dominated the news in Britain. Some blamed Meghan for the troubles. A social media storm compared her to Yoko Ono, the widow of Beatles singer John Lennon, who was blamed for the breakup of the famous band.

What did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's statement say?

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

This official announcement suggests that Harry and Meghan's statement had caught the royal family by surprise. The official announcement from the Palace was: "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,'' it read.

Madame Tussauds, the famed London waxwork attraction, moved the couple out of the royal section, where they had previously stood next to the monarch and Prince Philip. Some have offered sympathy to the queen, who remains a revered figure.