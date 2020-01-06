Kylie Jenner welcomed New Year with an electrifying new hair colour. After trying out an ice and blue blonde in 2019, the Keeping Up With Kardashians star is making heads turn with a sunny yellow hair colour. On Friday, Kylie shared a few pictures on Instagram, flaunting her bright hair colour to handbag. The 22-year-old captioned the photos as ''yummy" with multiple yellow heart emojis.

She later posted a collage of images that put her long extensions front-and-center. Her photos received a lot of appreciation from not just her fans, but many celebrities as well. Sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, "I know! I know! You're gorgeous! Even with yellow hair." While Kylie's best friend Anstasia aka Stassie wrote, "yummy is right."

Kylie faces backlash

Meanwhile, the KUWTK star recently faced backlash for sharing a photo on Insta that showed her hair twisted into small strands. After being accused of cultural appropriation, Jenner deleted it.

While Kylie removed the post, fashion photographers and brothers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, who took the shot, and Jenner's makeup artist Ariel Tejada kept the photo on their respective pages.

On the personal front, the reality star seems to be pretty focused on Stormi and her sisters. She and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, ended things in 2019, and as of now, Jenner is single.

Kylie and Travis relationship

"Regardless of what their relationship status is, there's no doubt they will all be together for Christmas," a source told E! in December. "They are a family and that hasn't changed. It's very important to Kylie and Travis that Stormi has both of her parents there. They are making memories with her that they hope will last forever."

Meanwhile, Travis Scott in an interview for XXL magazine opened up about his equation with Kylie saying that he has been spending time with his family and daughter. The 27-year-old rapper said, "I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

Kylie was earlier dating American rapper Tyga and had an on and off kind of relationship.

On the professional front, Jenner is all set to launch the new makeup collection on Valentine's Day.