Kwon Mina's Instagram Live has backfired on the former AOA member as she dragged Shin Jimin yet again in her livestream, disappointing netizens. In the livetsream, Mina was supposed to reveal everything about her relationship with Yoo. The singer ended up apologizing for causing Yoo to cheat his ex-girlfriend and called herself a 'sly fox'. But her apology also led her to reveal private information about an AOA member that has made the KPop fans angry.

During the livestream, Mina said that one of the AOA members enjoyed having sexual intercourses. This was not taken well by netizens who criticized Mina for revealing information about the private life of a celebrity. Mina did not end it here, but even revealed the name of the singer in question.

Mina VS Jimin

One of the netizens had commented: "Now there are articles saying there's a member who likes having sexual intercourse and other online communities are sexually harassing each member while speculating lol. When will you take responsibility for your action while members got hurt once more?" to this Mina had replied, "Oh that was Shin Jimin."

Some of the comments slamming Mina read:

"Wow she literally pushed AOA members under the bus. She is feeding the trolls to sexually harass other women."

"What does that have to do with her apologizing for cheating?"

"She crossed lines and needs treatment asap"

"She is literally obsessed with Jimin. Her entire 'apology' is somehow about Jimin. I really thought she needs to be treated when she said she once thought of murdering Jimin and committing suicide."

Mina Livestream Apology

Netizens slammed Mina for misusing the livestream initially planned to apologize for her own mistakes regarding her relationship with Yoo to defame Jimin again. Former AOA member Mina had exposed in June 2020 that she was bullied by Shin Jimin for 10 years when she was the member of AOA. She told that she had suffered immensely due to Jimin's bullying. This had led to hate comments flooding Jimin's social media profile. Due to increasing pressure Jimin not only quit AOA but also retired from entertainment industry.

Ever since then, Mina has repeatedly tried to attempt suicide, post self-harm pictures and slam Jimin for bullying her in her posts. The current livestream was supposed to mainly address her controversial relationship with Yoo but the idol ended up revealing a personal information about Jimin. Mina is getting slammed with regards her behaviour towards Yoo's ex-girlfriend too.

Mina had earlier stated that she started dating Yoo only after he broke up with his ex-girlfriend. But during the livestream, Mina claimed that they both had cheated on Yoo's ex-girlfriend and lent her an apology. "It is definitive fact that I am a perpetrator, and I've ended up looking like I only listened to one side and kept insisting that I hadn't done anything wrong, and I admit that all of this is my fault and am truly reflecting on it."

At the end of the livestream, Mina promised to take a break from social media. It is not sure if she plans to keep it idle or will delete her profile. Currently, her Instagram account is still active and is being bombarded with negative comments. Reports claim that Mina has broken up with Yoo.