Former Lover of Korean Singer Kwon Mina's Boyfriend Opens Up About Cheating Controversy

Former Lover of Korean singer Kwon Mina's boyfriend has finally opened up about the cheating controversy on July 2. She wrote a personnel letter online explaining in detail how she felt after seeing a photo of her lover with another woman. She also shared details of her conversation with the former AOA member. She even denied many of her claims regarding the relationship.

In the letter that appeared on a community site, the ex-girlfriend of Mina's boyfriend addressed her former lover as Yoo. According to the person, she wrote the letter because she thought it is better to settle things by herself. She said Yoo dated her for three years, and the K-pop idol's Instagram post surprised her.

"At that point, I did not even imagine that Kwon and Yoo's relationship would be what it is now. I felt strange when I could not talk to him over the phone from around 5 pm KST on June 25. I could reach out to him through Kakao Talk messages," she wrote.

On June 26, Mina posted a controversial photo on Instagram. It featured her with Yoo. Ever since Yoo's ex-girlfriend came across the controversial post, she deeply thought about various ways to deal with the situation. Immediately after the post went viral online, a netizen came up with a post on a community site called Pann claiming that the former AOA member is dating her friend's boyfriend.

Former Lover of Kwon Mina's BoyFriend Shares Evidence of her Chat with Singer

When a few more netizens claimed that the K-Pop idol's boyfriend cheated on her former lover, she came up with another post defending her lover. In the post, she stated that she contacted her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, and she denied all the claims. The Korean singer then asked netizens to stop spreading false news or else she will have to take legal action against them.

However, Yoo's ex-girlfriend stated that she felt Mina has been unfair towards her and shared details of her chat with the singer. According to her, she approached Mina first to know if she is dating her boyfriend. The former lover of Yoo also stated that her father never threatened the K-pop idol.

"To be honest, when I saw the photo of my boyfriend with the Korean singer, it affected me badly. But that shock helped me recover fast and return to normal life. From now on, I'm going to focus on my life. I sincerely thank every one of you who stood with me during hard times," she concluded.