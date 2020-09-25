Keeping Up With The Kardashians is not over yet. Kim Kardashian, who is one of the key stars in the popular reality Television show, has shared a video announcing the release of a brand new episode of KUWTK on cable Network E.

Well, it's great news for the Kardashians fans. Recently, fans were devastated after Kim Kardashian shared that the show is about to finally end. She also said that the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air this year. Posting a message for her fans on social media, Kim said: "To our amazing fans, it is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Even onscreen Enola Holmes, Millie Brown expressed her grief over the ending of KUWTK. The actress said that her sister is devastated after learning the show is about to end. However, it looks like the Kardashians aren't going to leave their fans wanting more. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kim wrote, "It's Keeping Up Thursday!!! Tune in to a brand new episode of #KUWTK tonight at 8/7c on E!" Also, it should be noted that the new episode will air on Thursday instead of Tuesday.

The reality show has been entertaining fans all over the world for more than 14 years with 20 seasons. Several fans liked and shared the post on Instagram, while some were confused if this was the final season.

Reportedly, the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air next year in 2021. Keeping Up With The Kardashians first premiered in October 2007 on cable network E! The show was a huge success and Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, became household fame. "KUWTK" was bankrolled by Ryan Seacrest.