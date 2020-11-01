Ku Hye Sun also known as Goo Hye Sun is returning to TV after a gap of three years. This is actress's first TV appearance since her divorce. The Boys Over Flowers star made an announcement in her Instagram account that fans can watch her on TV next week.

Giving the details of the program, Ku said that she will appear in the show The Manager to be aired in MBC, next week. She posted a photo of herself from the set of The Manager. "The bright blue filming set of MBC's The Manager. I'm happy to see it. Let's meet on Saturday, November 7 at 11:10 p.m." Ku wrote.

I Like Freedom: Ku Hye Sun

MBC's The Manager also gave glimpses into Ku's appearance in the preview of next week's episode. In the preview video, Ku is seen painting her home. "I like being like this. I like freedom," she says as she paints. Ku's new agency and her manager were also revealed during the show. In fact, the head of Mimi Entertainment, Ku's new agency and her manager happen to be father and son.

The clip also shows Ku reminiscing incidents while she was shooting for hit drama Boys Over Flowers also starring Lee Min Ho. "While shooting the drama in 2009, when I was asked to run, I would not question but start running that moment." Reacting to this, the head of her agency expresses his worry and says, "That image has already been shattered quite a bit."

Ku's Life in The Eyes of Her Manager!

Fans are waiting to see how Ku is coping up after her divorce from her Blood co-actor Ahn Jae Hyun. The couple was not in talking terms from September 2019, when the issue of their divorce broke. The final settlement process was completed in July 2020.

Thus, this show will show Ku's life after divorce. The Manager is known as a show that reveals star's life through the eyes of managers. Managers are the ones who work closely with stars. Watch Ku's life hidden behind the camera as narrated by her manager on November 7 at 11:10 p.m. KST.

Watch the preview of The Manager here: