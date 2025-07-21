Kristin Cabot: HR Chief Caught Kissing Astronomer CEO Is Married into the Elite Boston Family Clan that Owns the Iconic Privateer Rum

The HR executive involved in the widely publicized cheating scandal is married into one of Boston's most prominent and affluent families. Kristin Cabot, currently on leave from her role at Astronomer after last week's embarrassing Jumbotron incident, appears to be married to Andrew Cabot, the owner of Privateer Rum, based on social media activity.

The reportedly betrayed husband takes pride in his family lineage as the sixth-generation heir of the historic rum company, founded "originally" by the first Andrew Cabot. The Cabot family's wealth has been passed down through generations and was valued at $200 million in a 1972 New York Times article — equivalent to nearly $15.4 billion in 2025.

Embarrassment for Her Family

The exact date of Kristin and Andrew Cabot's marriage remains unclear, though it's confirmed to be at least the second marriage for both of them. Kristin finalized her previous divorce in 2022.

Her now-deleted LinkedIn profile suggested she had been serving on the advisory board of Privateer Rum since September 2020.

Earlier this year, property records show the couple purchased a $2.2 million home along the New Hampshire coastline.

The Cabot family is part of the historic "Boston Brahmin" elite — an old-money, WASP lineage that dominated New England society for centuries, so exclusive that even the Irish-Catholic Kennedy family wasn't included.

The family made its fortune with the production of carbon black, a soot-like substance vital to tire manufacturing, and the family's roots in New England go back ten generations. Over the years, various Cabot family members have launched and run multiple businesses throughout the region, including the rum company.

The family's wealth originally took off when Samuel Cabot married Eliza Perkins, the daughter of a prosperous merchant.

A Family Everyone Envies

The Cabot family is so prominent in Boston that there's a local saying: "The Cabots speak only to God." As a local poem goes, " And this is good old Boston/ The home of the bean and the cod/ Where the Lowells talk only to Cabots/ And the Cabots talk only to God."

In earlier generations, the Cabots were sailors and traders involved in both the opium and slave trades during the early 1800s.

Over time, they donated portions of their vast wealth to several New England academic institutions, including Harvard University, MIT, Norwich University, and the Perkins School for the Blind, according to historical profiles.

Francis Cabot, an heir from New York, once remarked that his family has long been focused on two main interests: "marrying wealthy women and singing in groups."