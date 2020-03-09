Girl's Generation member Taeyeon's father passed away on the singer's birthday, Monday, March 9. According to Edaily, he died of cardiac arrest. The funeral will be held today and only family members are said to be taking part in it. Taeyon's Agency made a statement regarding this and also announced that the single, 'Happy', that was planned to be released on Taeyeon's birthday, has been postponed. As the funeral is set to be a private affair, more details about it are not available.

Taeyeon's agency makes a statement

SM Entertainment said in the statement: "Hello. This is SM Entertainment. Taeyeon's father has unfortunately passed away on March 9. May he rest in peace. Please send Taeyeon warm words of consolation."

It also further said: "We inform you that the release of Taeyeon's new single 'Happy' and its music video that was scheduled for today will be postponed. We ask fans who were waiting for the new release for their understanding, and we will provide an announcement later regarding the plans for the song's release. March 9 is Taeyeon's birthday and the day her new single 'Happy' had been scheduled to be released. Our deepest condolences go out to Taeyeon and her family."

Played an important role

Taeyeon's father played an important role in her success, though initially, he did not want Taeyeon to be an entertainer. But her school's principal convinced her father by assuring him that Taeyeon had a good voice and that she should be encouraged. Accepting the principal's persuasion, he accompanied her to Seoul from Jeonju every Sunday to receive vocal classes at the SM Academy (now known as SM Entertainment).

'Happy' release postponed

Taeyeon's single 'Happy' was scheduled to be released today at 6 p.m. KST. Now, due to the demise of her father, the release of single has been postponed. But a day before her father passed away, Taeyeon shared an interview shot on the occasion of her birthday and introduced the pop song 'Happy'. The song is about the warmth of spending time with loved ones.

The interview also shows a spoiler for 'Happy', where Taeyeon has sung a small portion of the song. In the interview she said that "love me with the temperature that is unique to you," is her favorite line in the single.

'Happy' was composed as a part of her album 'Purpose." But as the song had a different feel than the other tracks, Taeyeon decided to release it as a single on her birthday.