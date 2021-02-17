Kardashian sister Kourtney has finally made it official with her longtime pal Travis Baker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians actor has confirmed her romantic equation with the Blink-182 drummer in a sweet Instagram post, which shows both holding their hands. The 41-year-old reality star took to her official Instagram handle to share the snap that has grabbed eyeballs on Tuesday. The stunner shared the picture without any caption but the image was enough for her fans to understand her feelings for Baker.

In reply to Kourtney's post, boyfriend Travis commented with a black heart before sharing it on his Instagram story. Kourtney, who has over 100 million followers on the social media platform, shared the cute picture just days after the two celebrated their first Valentine's Day together in the most romantic way they ever could. While the two have already given a hint on having a future together, the lovebirds are yet to appear onscreen together on their respective social media profiles.

Well, Kourtney's latest Instagram post also seems to be a reminder for her fans, as their relationship which has a romantic angle to it was confirmed last month putting to bed weeks of speculation about her relationship with musician Travis Barker by making it public for the first time about their romance.

Reportedly, the longtime friends spent quality time together at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs vacation home in January and even shared a few pictures on their social media profiles to let their fans know. Kourtney and Travis Baker have been friends for almost a decade. Both live opposite each other at Calabasas in California. Moreover, Travis had also featured in KUWTK previously. He was seen in the reality show with the Kardashians when his children spent time with Kourtney's offspring at a birthday party.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's latest Instagram update has racked up more than 650,000 likes within minutes after it was shared online. Several fans congratulated the diva for her new relationship. Among her legions of fans, one commented on the post: "When friends become lovers."

Recently, Kourtney shared a sizzling photo on her Instagram account wearing a sexy red bikini swimsuit and posed inside the pool. The photo garnered much attention from her fans, among which one said, "Praying to God I look this good at 41 with 3 kids." The Kardashians are known for their famous show 'KUWTK' which created a buzz worldwide since its debut on TV.