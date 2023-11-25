Korean Woman Obsessed with True Crime Who Disguised Herself as Student to Kill Tutor 'Out of Curiosity' Sentenced to Life in Prison

A young, true-crime-obsessed woman who killed and dismembered a female tutor "out of curiosity" will spend the rest of her life behind bars, a judge has ruled.

Jung Yoo-jung, 23, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday in South Korea, according to The Korea Times.

Yoo-Jung Wanted to 'See What it Was Like' to Kill Someone

As previously reported, Yoo-jung was arrested in June in connection with the premeditated murder of a female tutor she met online. Police said she created an elaborate plan to meet the woman and kill her to "see what it was like."

"Jung was found to have premeditated the crime driven by a desire to kill someone after she became obsessed with murder from TV programs and books," a police spokesman said.

According to the outlet, investigators said that Yoo-jung posed as a mother on a tutoring app, who was searching for someone to teach her daughter English.

Yoo-Jung Showed Up to Tutor's Home Posing as a Student in Uniform Before Killing, Dismembering Her

She found the victim after contacting 54 people — who were mostly women — on the app. She arrived at the woman's home posing as a young student and dressed in a school uniform, the outlet reports.

"Jung is short, and with the uniform on, the victim probably mistook her for a middle-school student," the police spokesman said.

After entering the victim's residence, Yoo-jung stabbed her multiple times, then went to a supermarket where she purchased bins and bleach before returning to the residence where she dismembered her, the police spokesman added.

Yoo-jung then took a taxi to dispose of some of the body parts in the woods, and the driver alerted police of her suspicious behavior after. Partial body parts were discovered in the woods while additional body parts were found at Yoo-jung's home.

Yoo-Jung Searched How to Kill And Ways to Dispose Of a Body

Police also said her browsing history showed that she searched how to kill and ways to get rid of a body in the months leading up to the murder.

She was arrested and convicted of murder, desecration and abandonment of a corpse, Korea JoongAng Daily reports. In addition to her sentence, she must also wear a tracking device for 30 years.

On Friday, the judge at the Busan District Court said that Yoo-jung committed the murder "despite not knowing her beforehand for her own perverse reasons," according to the outlet. The victim, who has never been publicly identified, was 26 years old.