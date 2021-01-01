KBS Drama Awards for the year 2020 have been announced. Dramas Homemade Love Story and Once Again scored big in the prestigious award ceremony. The grand prize was bagged by Cheon Jin Ho for Once Again.

The teaser of drama Dear M was released during the award ceremony. Nana sizzled the stage with her deep V neckline and leg slit combo dress at the 2020 KBS Drama Awards. Actress Kim Sun Young won best supporting actress honor at the KBS Drama Awards 2020. She had just won best supporting actress award in MBC Drama Awards on December 30.

Jo Bo Ah of Tale of Nine Tailed fame, Lee Sang Yeob of Once Again fame and KBS announcer Do Kyung Wan thoroughly brightened the mood of the participants during the grand ceremony. Here is the complete list of winners of KBS Drama Awards 2020.

Winners of the KBS Drama Awards 2020:

Grand Prize - Daesang

Cheon Ho Jin [Once Again]

Top Excellence in Acting Award – Actor/Actress

Jo Bo Suk [Homemade Love Story

Park in Hwan [Brilliant Heritage]

Lee Min Jung [Once Again]]

Best Supporting Actor/Actress

Ahn Kil Kang [Memorials]

Oh De Hwan [Once Again]

Ye Ji Won [Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol]

Kim Sun Young [Homemade Love Story]

Oh Yoon Ah [Once Again]

Best New Actor/Actress

Seo Ji Hoon [Men Are Men]

Lee Sang Yi [Once Again]

Bona [Homemade Love Story]

Shin Ye Eun [Welcome]

Lee Cho Hee [Once Again]

Best Young Actor/Actress

Moon Woo Jin

Lee Ga Yeon

Best Actor/Actress in a One-Act/Special/Short Drama

Lee Yoo Young

Son Sook

Lee Sin Young

Lee Han Wi

Best Writer

Yang Hee Sung

Netizen Popularity Award - actor/actress with most online votes on KBS' website

Kim Yung De

Jo Bo Ah

Lee Sang Yeob

Excellence Award in Mid-length Drama: Actor/Actress

Lee Sung Yeob [Once Again]

Lee Jung Woo [Homemade Love Story]

Lee Jung Eun [Once Again]

Jin Ki Joo [Homemade Love Story]

Excellence Award in Daily Drama: Actor/Actress

Park Ha Na [Fatal Promise]

Lee Chae Young [Man in a Veil]

Kang Eun Tak [Man in a Veil]

Kim Yu Seok [No Matter What]

Excellence Award Miniseries: Actor/Actress

Park Sung Hoon [Memorials]

Lee Jae Wook [Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol]

Nana [Memorials]

Best Couple

Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo and Jung Bo Suk [Homemade Love Story]

Nana Park Sung Hoon [Memorials]

Cho Yeo Jeong and Go Joon [Cheat on me if You Can]

Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah [Forest]

Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob [Once Again]

Lee Jung Eun and Cheon Ho Jin [Once Again]

Lee Cho Hee and Lee Sang Yi [Once Again]