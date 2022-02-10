Korean Music Awards 2022: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and More

Korean Music Awards 2022 is the next big event in the K-pop world. Music lovers from different countries, like the US, Canada, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico, are waiting for this live show. It could feature the onstage performances of several globally known artists, including Aespa, AKMU, IU, BTS, Lee Mu Jin, and Kim Hyun Chul.

The 19th annual award ceremony is organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KCCA) in association with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. According to the organizers, the award show will evaluate and recognize the talented artistic creations in Korean society again this year. It is meaningless to distinguish between mainstream and nonmainstream while evaluating the best creations, they added.

With just two weeks left for the annual award ceremony, the organizers have revealed some details about the event. They announced the nominees for this year through a live event with the date and time of the show.

Here is Everything to Know About Korean Music Awards 2022:

Date, Time, and Venue: The 19th annual award ceremony will take place in South Korea on March 1. The glam event will kickstart with a live telecast at 6 pm KST.

Hosts, Presenters, and Performers: The organizers are yet to reveal the hosts for this year. They have also not announced the presenters and performers for the 19th annual award ceremony. The details could be released in the upcoming days.

Live Stream Details: People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Europe, Peru, Spain, Denmark, and China, can watch the 19th annual Korean Music Awards live online on the official YouTube channel on March 1 from 6 pm KST onwards.

Nomination List: The organizers announced the nominees for this year on February 9. Globally known K-pop bands and artists were nominated in various categories. IU will compete with AKMU, Kim Hyun Cheol, and Cheon Yong Seong for the Album of the Year award. Meanwhile, BTS will compete with Lee Moo Jin, Aespa, and AKMU for Song of the Year.

Here is the Complete Nomination List of Korean Music Awards 2022:

Rookie Artist of the Year

aespa

SINCE

STAYC

Lee Mu Jin

Jellyfish

Artist of the Year

IU

Kim Hyun Cheol

The Baluntiers

BTS

With

Song of the Year

BTS

AKMU

Aespa

Lee Moo Jin

With

Album of the Year