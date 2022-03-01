Korean Music Awards 2022 Winners

The winners of the Korean Music Awards (KMA) 2022 will be announced by a star-studded lineup of presenters on Tuesday. The nominees for this year include BTS, IU, AKMU, Aespa, Kim Hyun Cheol, Lee Moo Jin, and Cheon Yong Seong. People from various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Peru, can watch the ceremony live online.

The 19th annual award ceremony will begin with a live broadcast from the Nodeul Live House, Nodeulseom, Seoul Tuesday at 6 pm KST. It will be available to stream live online for music lovers from different countries, like Europe, Spain, Denmark, South Africa, Mexico, and France, on the official YouTube channel of KMA.

The glam event is hosted by the Korean Music Awards Selection Committee. It is sponsored by the Korea Creative Content Agency in association with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Unlike other K-pop awards, KMA will focus on musical achievements rather than record sales.

Here are the Winners of KMA 2022:

Rookie Artist of the Year

aespa

SINCE

STAYC

Lee Mu Jin

Haepaary

Artist of the Year

IU

Kim Hyun Cheol

The Volunteers

BTS

Lang Lee

Song of the Year

BTS for Butter

AKMU for Nakka

Aespa for Next Level

Lee Moo Jin for Traffic Light

Lang Lee for There is a Wolf

Album of the Year

Cheon Yong Seong for Drowned

IU for Lilac

Lang Lee for There is a Wolf

Kim Hyun Cheol for City Breeze and Love Song

AKMU for Next Episode

Best K-pop Album

Aespa for Savage

BoA for Better

Chungha for Querencia

CL for Alpha

Shinee for Atlantis

Best K-pop Song

Aespa for Next Level

BTS for Butter

STAYC for ASAP

Tomorrow X Together for 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)

Weeekly for After School

Best Pop Album

AKMU for Next Episode

eAeon for Fragile

IU for Lilac

Jeong Cha-sik for Night Driving

Kim Hyun-chul for City Breeze and Love Song

Best Pop Song

AKMU for Nakka

IU for Lilac

Lee Mu Jin for Traffic Light

Lee Seung Hwan and Sunwoo Jung Ah for How Could You

Wendy for When This Rain Stops

Best Rock Album

Atom Music Heart for Exile of iZm

Pakk for Chilgasal

Soumbalgwang for Happiness, Flower

Trap for Trap

Zeonpasa for Psyche of Eons

Best Rock Song

Badlamb for Noon Moment

Soumbalgwang for Dance

Trap for One Corner

Wabi King for Rock and Roll Night (featuring Shin Young)

Zeonpasa for Lie

Best Modern Rock Album

Bosudong Cooler for Sand

Jannabi for The Land of Fantasy

The Volunteers for The Volunteers

Wings of the Isang for The Borderline Between Hope and Despair

Yang Chang-keun for Wave

Best Modern Rock Song

Leaves Black for Farewell, My Books!

Meaningful Stone for Dancing in the Rain

Silica Gel for Desert Eagle

The Volunteers for Let Me Go!

Wings of the Isang for Twenty Years Old

Best Electronic Album

Haepaary for Born By Gorgeousness

Haihm for Owhere

Joyul for Earwitness

Leesuho for Monika

Net Gala for Shinpa

Best Electronic Song

Doildoshi for Forest Illumination

Eobchae for The Song of Hope

Haepaary for Go to GPD and Then

Kirara for HRT

Moonsun for Tom

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album

Changmo for Underground Rockstar

Choi LB for Independent Music

Los for Skandalouz

Mild Beats for Fragment

Unofficialboyy and Haifhaif for Net, Trap, Launcher, Capture

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song

Bill Stax for 420 Flow (featuring Lobonabeat)

Changmo for Taiji

Don Mills for Daebak Life (featuring Northfacegawd, Uneducated Kid)

Los for Blue Lemonade (featuring Hwaji)

Since for Spring Rain (featuring Rakon)

Best R&B and Soul Album

Dvwn for It's Not Your Fault

Jerd for A.M.P.

Mind Combined for Circle

Sogumm for Precious

Sumin and Slom for Miniseries

Thama for Don't Die Colors

Best R&B and Soul Song

Hiko for Time Goes By (featuring George)

Lee Hi for H.S.K.T. (featuring Wonstein)

Sumin and Slom for The Gonlan Song

Thama for Blessed (featuring G.Soul)

Youra for Mimi

Best Folk Album

Chun Yong Sung for Drowned

Jang Pill Soon for Petrichor

Jeon Ho Kwon for Cosmos

Lang Lee for There is a Wolf

Lee Joo Young for Ballad

Best Folk Song

Chun Yong Sung for Barley Tea (featuring Kang Mal-geum)

Jang Pill-soon for Petrichor

Lang Lee for The Generation of Tribulation

Lang Lee for There is a Wolf

Lee Joo Young for It's Snowing (featuring Earip)

Best Jazz Album

Jihye Lee Orchestra for Daring Mind

Lee Jiyeun Jazz Orchestra for Blue Flower

Nam Yoo Sun for Things We Lost & Found

SB Circle for Pseudoscience

Yongseok Lee for The New Old One

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Bu Young Lee for Love, Like A Song

Golden Swing Band for Golden Rules

Kim Ju Hwan for My Funny Valentine: Kim Ju-hwan Sings Richard Rodgers Songbook

Korea Jazz Guardians for We All Started in Jazz Club

Maria Kim for With Strings: Dream of You

Best Metal and Hardcore Album