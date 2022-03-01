Korean Music Awards 2022 Winners

The winners of the Korean Music Awards (KMA) 2022 will be announced by a star-studded lineup of presenters on Tuesday. The nominees for this year include BTS, IU, AKMU, Aespa, Kim Hyun Cheol, Lee Moo Jin, and Cheon Yong Seong. People from various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Peru, can watch the ceremony live online.
The 19th annual award ceremony will begin with a live broadcast from the Nodeul Live House, Nodeulseom, Seoul Tuesday at 6 pm KST. It will be available to stream live online for music lovers from different countries, like Europe, Spain, Denmark, South Africa, Mexico, and France, on the official YouTube channel of KMA.
The glam event is hosted by the Korean Music Awards Selection Committee. It is sponsored by the Korea Creative Content Agency in association with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Unlike other K-pop awards, KMA will focus on musical achievements rather than record sales.
Here are the Winners of KMA 2022:
Rookie Artist of the Year
- aespa
- SINCE
- STAYC
- Lee Mu Jin
- Haepaary
Artist of the Year
- IU
- Kim Hyun Cheol
- The Volunteers
- BTS
- Lang Lee
Song of the Year
- BTS for Butter
- AKMU for Nakka
- Aespa for Next Level
- Lee Moo Jin for Traffic Light
- Lang Lee for There is a Wolf
Album of the Year
- Cheon Yong Seong for Drowned
- IU for Lilac
- Lang Lee for There is a Wolf
- Kim Hyun Cheol for City Breeze and Love Song
- AKMU for Next Episode
Best K-pop Album
- Aespa for Savage
- BoA for Better
- Chungha for Querencia
- CL for Alpha
- Shinee for Atlantis
Best K-pop Song
- Aespa for Next Level
- BTS for Butter
- STAYC for ASAP
- Tomorrow X Together for 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)
- Weeekly for After School
Best Pop Album
- AKMU for Next Episode
- eAeon for Fragile
- IU for Lilac
- Jeong Cha-sik for Night Driving
- Kim Hyun-chul for City Breeze and Love Song
Best Pop Song
- AKMU for Nakka
- IU for Lilac
- Lee Mu Jin for Traffic Light
- Lee Seung Hwan and Sunwoo Jung Ah for How Could You
- Wendy for When This Rain Stops
Best Rock Album
- Atom Music Heart for Exile of iZm
- Pakk for Chilgasal
- Soumbalgwang for Happiness, Flower
- Trap for Trap
- Zeonpasa for Psyche of Eons
Best Rock Song
- Badlamb for Noon Moment
- Soumbalgwang for Dance
- Trap for One Corner
- Wabi King for Rock and Roll Night (featuring Shin Young)
- Zeonpasa for Lie
Best Modern Rock Album
- Bosudong Cooler for Sand
- Jannabi for The Land of Fantasy
- The Volunteers for The Volunteers
- Wings of the Isang for The Borderline Between Hope and Despair
- Yang Chang-keun for Wave
Best Modern Rock Song
- Leaves Black for Farewell, My Books!
- Meaningful Stone for Dancing in the Rain
- Silica Gel for Desert Eagle
- The Volunteers for Let Me Go!
- Wings of the Isang for Twenty Years Old
Best Electronic Album
- Haepaary for Born By Gorgeousness
- Haihm for Owhere
- Joyul for Earwitness
- Leesuho for Monika
- Net Gala for Shinpa
Best Electronic Song
- Doildoshi for Forest Illumination
- Eobchae for The Song of Hope
- Haepaary for Go to GPD and Then
- Kirara for HRT
- Moonsun for Tom
Best Rap and Hip Hop Album
- Changmo for Underground Rockstar
- Choi LB for Independent Music
- Los for Skandalouz
- Mild Beats for Fragment
- Unofficialboyy and Haifhaif for Net, Trap, Launcher, Capture
Best Rap and Hip Hop Song
- Bill Stax for 420 Flow (featuring Lobonabeat)
- Changmo for Taiji
- Don Mills for Daebak Life (featuring Northfacegawd, Uneducated Kid)
- Los for Blue Lemonade (featuring Hwaji)
- Since for Spring Rain (featuring Rakon)
Best R&B and Soul Album
- Dvwn for It's Not Your Fault
- Jerd for A.M.P.
- Mind Combined for Circle
- Sogumm for Precious
- Sumin and Slom for Miniseries
- Thama for Don't Die Colors
Best R&B and Soul Song
- Hiko for Time Goes By (featuring George)
- Lee Hi for H.S.K.T. (featuring Wonstein)
- Sumin and Slom for The Gonlan Song
- Thama for Blessed (featuring G.Soul)
- Youra for Mimi
Best Folk Album
- Chun Yong Sung for Drowned
- Jang Pill Soon for Petrichor
- Jeon Ho Kwon for Cosmos
- Lang Lee for There is a Wolf
- Lee Joo Young for Ballad
Best Folk Song
- Chun Yong Sung for Barley Tea (featuring Kang Mal-geum)
- Jang Pill-soon for Petrichor
- Lang Lee for The Generation of Tribulation
- Lang Lee for There is a Wolf
- Lee Joo Young for It's Snowing (featuring Earip)
Best Jazz Album
- Jihye Lee Orchestra for Daring Mind
- Lee Jiyeun Jazz Orchestra for Blue Flower
- Nam Yoo Sun for Things We Lost & Found
- SB Circle for Pseudoscience
- Yongseok Lee for The New Old One
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Bu Young Lee for Love, Like A Song
- Golden Swing Band for Golden Rules
- Kim Ju Hwan for My Funny Valentine: Kim Ju-hwan Sings Richard Rodgers Songbook
- Korea Jazz Guardians for We All Started in Jazz Club
- Maria Kim for With Strings: Dream of You
Best Metal and Hardcore Album
- Agnes for Hegemony Shift
- Ambroxiak for Detritus of Elysian Creation
- Crux for Who Defines What's Divine
- Hammering for Libera Me
- Slant for 1st Album
- Spit On My Tomb for Necrosis