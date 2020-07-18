An Indian news channel is under fire after it showed the visuals of one of South Korea's top Kpop girl group BLACKPINK while airing a story on Chinese Strippers. Fans of the group all over the world including India have demanded an apology from the channel.

The news channel in question is News Nation TV. Following India-China border scuffle, there are anti-Chinese sentiments in India and some news channels are continuously airing China-related stories. In one of its segments called "Rochak Romanchak" [meaning Thrilling Content], the News Nation showed the clipping on BLACKPINK's music video and the subtitles below read "strippers dance during funerals in China."

The anchor is heard saying that the Ministry of Culture in China has declared the tradition indecent and even though it is not sure if there will be a ban on the tradition the Chinese government will continue to work towards ending it.

"In Your Area" Concert Misrepresented

This has enraged fans and they have demanded an apology. Even BLACKPINK India fans reacted to the same and called the news segment shameful. Giving details of the song, fans said that the clipping shown was from BLACKPINK's "In Your Area" concert where Lisa and Jennie gave solo performances.

In Your Area is the first Japanese studio album of BLACKPINK, South Korean girl group. The music video was released digitally on Nov. 23, 2018. The first performance of the same was held on Dec. 5, 2018.

Fans have also started trending #ApologizeNewsNation and #ShameOnYouNewsNation on Twitter. Fans took to Blackpink SNS page and tried to educate the News Nation on facts. One of their posts states that BLACKPINK is South Korean (not Chinese), questioned the channel on calling someone stripper on the national news channel, asked the channel to stop objectifying women and advised it to do proper research before airing the show. The fans also warned the channel against spreading fake news.

The Ganesha Idol Row

Some weeks ago, BLACKPINK was under fire for using Indian God Ganesha's idol as a prop in their hit song "How You Like That." After the news started trending on social media and fans demanding an apology, YG Entertainment edited the music video and removed the contentious clip, winning the hearts of the fans again.

So far, there has been no response from the channel News Nation regarding the show that showed BLACKPINK as strippers.