Dramas usually make news when there is a controversy or when the ratings spike, making it the most popular entertainment series. But recently KBS 2 drama Welcome that is also known as Meow The Cat Boy is in the news as it has made a record for lowest-ever ratings.

The drama starring Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun airs on Wednesday and Thursday. According to ratings revealed by Nielson Korea, episode 15 and 16 got only an average rating of 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. The series is written by Joo Hwa-mi and directed by Ji Byung-hyun.

'Welcome' recorded lowest-ever ratings

The earlier episodes (episode 13 and 14) had got 1.8% viewership. The drama has beaten Manhole series that was aired on KBS2 which had 1.4% viewership.

Welcome has become the lowest-rated drama of 2020 aired on big three Korean TV networks. The series also has become the first to get episode ratings within the zero percent range after MBC drama Dae Jang Geum Is Watching (2018) that had got 0.6 percent viewership on its 31st episode.

Welcome is a 24-episode series and airs four episodes per week (two each on Wednesday and Thursday). The series first aired on March 25 and got 3.6 percent rating for its first episode. This is the highest viewership recorded by the drama. Since the first episode, the viewership is dropping and the latest rating was 1.1 percent.

Synopsis

The drama is yet to air eight more episodes and the last two episodes will be telecast on April 30. The plot of Welcome has graphic designer Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) in her mid-twenties and a cat that transforms itself into a human named Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo) playing the lead roles.

Sol Ah wants to be a successful web-based comic author who in the past too was in a love-hate relationship with cats. She encounters an old cat that turns out to have a human identity. But as Sol Ah is fond of the cat, he hides his human form from her. What happens when the secret is revealed, will she still love Hong Jo as a human is the main crux of the drama.