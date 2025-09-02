Korea Grand Music Awards 2025: Date, Venue, Host, Presenters, Performers, Nominees, and More

The 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards will be back with a new list of presenters, performers, and nominees. With only a couple of months for this glam event, the organizers shared a few details about it. According to the organizing committee, the star-studded ceremony will be held as a two-day event in November.

Ilgan Sports, the Korean newspaper, launched the new music award ceremony last year. It aims at honoring mainstream artists from different genres, including trot and K-pop. Ilgan Sports is known for creating and organizing the Golden Disc Awards for 24 years from 1986 to 2020.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards, including the date, venue, host, presenters, performers, nominees, and streaming details.

When and where will the Annual Award Ceremony Take Place?

The star-studded ceremony will be held as a two-day event in November. It is scheduled to take place on November 14 and 15 at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon.

Who is Hosting?

Nam Ji Hyun will be the main host for both days of the event. Red Velvet member Irene will co-host with her on November 14, while KISS OF LIFE member Natty will co-host on November 15.

Who is Nominated?

The organizers have not revealed the nominees for this year. The nomination categories include Grand Honor's Choice (Daesang), Grand Artist (Daesang), Grand Record (Daesang), Grand Song (Daesang), Grand Performer (Daesang), Best Artist, Best Song, Best Hip Hop, Best R&B, Best O.S.T., Best Rock Ballad, Trend of the Year, Best Selling Album, Most Streamed Song, Best Solo Artist, Best Group, Best Band, Best Stage, Best Producer, K-pop Global Artist, and K-pop Global Rookie.

The winners are chosen based on digital music and album sales, expert judge evaluations, and mobile fan voting. Korea Grand Music Awards 2025 honors the artists who played an important role in expanding the reach of Korean culture worldwide. It also recognizes the talents who focus on bringing together the past, present, and future of K-pop music.