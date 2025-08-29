Korea Drama Awards 2025: Everything We Know So Far

Korea Drama Awards 2025 is only a month away from its premiere in October. It will be held as part of the Korea Drama Festival, which will be held between October 10 and 19 in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. The award show will be the main event at the festival, which will also feature a K-drama history exhibition, a drama storytelling forum, a music festival, and a script program.
The Korea Drama Festival Organizing Committee announced the nominees for this year on Thursday (August 28). The nomination list includes 92 dramas aired on the three major terrestrial broadcasters, general programming networks, cable channels, and OTT (over-the-top) platforms. The cast members and production staff of these dramas are also included in the nomination list.
Voting for the main awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Picture, and Excellence in Acting Award, will be open from August 28 to September 22. Love Scout, The Haunted Palace, Buried Hearts, Tastefully Yours, and Our Unwritten Seoul are some of the nominees for the Best Picture Award. Meanwhile, actors Lee Jun Young, Kim So Hyun, Hyeri, and Jung Jun Won are among the nominees for the Excellence in Acting Award.
Here are the Korea Drama Awards 2025 Nominees:
Best New Actor
- Kang You Seok for Resident Playbook, When Life Gives You Tangerines, and Law and The City
- Kim Min Kyu for BITCH X RICH 2
- Ryeoun for Namib, A History of Losers, and Weak Hero Class 2
- Bae Na Ra for Weak Hero Class 2 and Tastefully Yours
- Choo Young Woo for The Tale of Lady Ok and Head Over Heels
- Heo Nam Jun for When the Phone Rings and When the Stars Gossip
Best New Actress
- Kim Eun Bi for Our Movie
- Roh Jeong Eui for The Witch and Crushology 101
- Shin Si Ah for Resident Playbook
- Chung Su Bin for Friendly Rivalry
- Chae Won Bin for Doubt
- Hong Hwa Yeon for Buried Hearts, Tastefully Yours, and I Am A Running Mate
Best Picture
- Good Boy
- The Haunted Palace
- Love Scout
- Tastefully Yours
- Our Unwritten Seoul
- Buried Hearts
- Doubt
- Resident Playbook
Excellence in Acting Award (Male)
- Park Jinyoung for The Witch and Our Unwritten Seoul
- Lee Jun Young for Melo Movie, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Weak Hero Class 2, and Pump Up the Healthy Love
- Lee Hyun Wook for Shark: The Storm and The Queen Who Crowns
- Park Ji Hoon for Weak Hero Class 2
- Jung Jun Won for Resident Playbook
- Choi Woo Shik for Melo Movie
Excellence in Acting Award (Female)
- Kim So Hyun for Good Boy
- Kim Ji Yeon for The Haunted Palace
- Go Youn Jung for Resident Playbook
- Hyeri for Friendly Rivalry
- Cha Joo Young for The Queen Who Crowns
- Han Ji Eun for When the Stars Gossip and Study Group
Best Actor
- Kang Ha Neul for Squid Game 2, Squid Game 3, and Tastefully Yours
- Park Bo Gum for When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy
- Park Hyung Sik for Buried Hearts and Twelve
- Yook Sungjae for The Haunted Palace
- Ahn Jae Wook for For Eagle Brothers
- Yoo Yeon Seok for When the Phone Rings
Best Actress
- Park Bo Young for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Lee Se Young for What Comes After Love and Motel California
- IU for When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Lim Ji Yeon for The Tale of Lady Ok
- Chae Soo Bin for When the Phone Rings
- Han Ji Min for Heavenly Ever After and Love Scout