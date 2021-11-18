KoKoSwap Surges 70,000% in a Day: What's Driving the Rally? What Potential Does it Hold?

People are increasingly showing confidence in the cryptocurrencies and finally showing confidence in a part of their wealth in the virtual coin. This has seen some lesser-known coins emerging as winners in recent times. Of them, leading the race is KoKoSwap. A little known cryptocurrency, KoKoSwap has surged an astounding 71,000 percent in just a day.

It sounds unbelievable but that what tokens like Squid Game and Shiba Inu have witnessed over the past few weeks. In fact, after a solid October rally, the cryptocurrency market has been on a dream run even in November. And one of its biggest beneficiaries has been KoKoSwap.

Jaw-Dropping Rally

The lesser-known KoKoSwap has been on a rally since last this week. The coin surged from $0.01005 to $7.22 in just 24 hours on November 10, surging by a massive 71,000%, data from Coinmarketcap showed.

However, it didn't stop there. KoKoSwap, now has a market cap of over $2 billion, is currently trading at $6.72 at the time of writing this article. However, that was not just a one-day surprise. By November 14, KoKoSwap had hit an all-time high of $9.05.

The crypto has been very volatile in the past week with huge price swings but KoKoSwap has continued to soar beyond everyone's imagination. Cryptocurrency craze among investors is fast growing as an increasing number of individuals become aware of its reliability and sustenance.

KokoSwap is a decentralized platform that combines NFT trades with blockchain gaming. On the platform, a person can trade, invest, play, etc. The token of KokoSwap is KOKO.

Huge Potential

The bizarre yet stunning resurgence of KoKoSwap coincides with its "game-changing" migration from Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain. This change will allow more users to sign in and get greater access to a large community of gamers in the Binance ecosystem.

Also, a number of crypto-related projects are seeking an alternative to the Ethereum Blockchain. Ethereum is however bogged down by congestion in its network and high gas fees.

That said, KoKoSwap has also been one of the pioneers of the non-fungible token (NFT) space and is creating a name for itself with its multiple projects. Its recent surge shows the underlying strength in the coin.

KoKoSwap has also sponsored numerous NFT events and has helped several famous artists launch their NFT collections available on an invite-only marketplace. It has also recently completed its process of migrating its Staking platform from Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain.