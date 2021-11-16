Who Is Laura Bellizzi? Paris Hilton's New Husband Carter Reum Has a 9-Yr-Old Love Child With Reality Star

Paris Hilton's new husband Carter Reum has a dark past not many know. Reum, reportedly, has a secret nine-year-old love child from a past relationship, who he has met "only once." The girl's mother is Laura Bellizzi, a reality star who appeared on multiple television shows. Interestingly, when Bellizzi was pregnant in 2011, it was rumored that actor Mel Gibson was the child's father.

Bellizzi had refuted the rumors at that time. It has now been revealed that Reum is the actual father of the child who he met for the last time when she was born nine years ago. Neither Hilton nor Reum's reps have commented on this yet.

Unknown Past

Millionaire entrepreneur Reum, 40, fathered the child with Bellizzi, in 2011. Bellizzi is known for appearing on the short-lived VH-1 show 'Secrets of Aspen', according to a PageSix report. A native of Chicago, as is Reum, Bellizzi lives in California with the child since her birth in 2011.

Reum, reportedly, has met the child only once at the time of birth. In 2011, when Bellizzi was pregnant, it was reported that the baby was Gibson's love child, although he denied the claims. Even Bellizzi had refuted the claims at that time.

Bellizzi she had dated Gibson for a short time but she maintained that he wasn't the child's father. In an interview to TMZ in November 2011, she had said: "Mel Gibson is not the father of my child."

It now seems that Bellizzi was carrying Reum's child at that time but no one knew about it so long.

"The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so," said a spokesperson for Reum.

According to documents obtained by the New York Post, Reum signed a document acknowledging that he was the child's father, despite never taking a paternity test, legal records filed last year show.

Shocking Revelation

It is not known if Hilton, who claims to be leading a simple life, knew about Reum's past. It is the first time that any significant details from Reum's relationship history has been revealed, after he and wife Hilton, also 40, have shared their romance openly in her new reality show 'Paris In Love'.

That said, Reum's nine-year-old daughter may not have spent time with her father but has been "triggered" by seeing the millionaire venture capitalist's lavish wedding to Hilton, and felt "left out" of her father's life, according to a source quoted by the NY Post.

"Also, she saw the articles of Paris and Carter talking about starting a family. She felt tremendous rejection and felt left out. She wants to have a relationship with him," said the source.

Reum is worth around $40 million after launching a successful business with his older brother Courtney. Meanwhile, Reum's wife Hilton is worth an estimated $300 million.

"She's at that age where self-identity is so important, and children want to know who they are and where they come from. It's important for him to help her with that."

"It's not about [Reum] or the mother. It's about making the child whole. She is absolutely an amazing little girl. She has so much love to give. And she wants to give it to him, his family and whoever he chooses to love," the source added.