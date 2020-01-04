If you enjoy singing in the shower or listening to your favourite tunes as you freshen up for the day then Kohler has just the thing for you.

Alexa-enabled smart shower

The company, known for manufacturing plumbing products, launched a new portable Alexa-enabled smart speaker that slots right into your showerhead.

What this means is that you can now enjoy "a powerful range of impactful sound" from Harman Kardon speakers along with "full coverage spray." Alexa support and integration for voice commands enables users to cue up their favourite playlist, listen to the latest news, re-stock your toiletries, and carry out several other Alexa-enabled tasks, all without leaving the comfort of your shower.

"The portable in-shower smart speaker and voice assistant delivers outstanding natural sound balance with remarkable detail and provides hands-free control that performs seamlessly in the shower, in the home or on the go," the company said in a statement.

The Kohler Moxie Showerhead connects via Bluetooth and has its own app separate from the Kohler Konnect app through which users can select their music preferences and adjust settings. The showerhead houses the speaker assembly with the help of a magnetic docking system and even cancel out water noise.

Pricing and Release date

The Kohler Moxie Showerhead is available in two options: For $159, you get the version with full Alexa integration; for $99 you only get a Bluetooth-enabled speaker (Buying the showerhead costs an additional $70).

Both speakers can be detached to charge (via a cordless charging dock) and while the Bluetooth version delivers six to seven hours of playback, the Alexa version offers up to five hours when fully juiced up. Kohler has not announced a specific release date but expects the product to be ready for purchase sometime in 2020.

Gearing up for CES 2020

In addition to the Moxie Showerhead, Kohler also announced a series of other products that will debut at the CES 2020. These include a new Veder mirror with built-in Alexa, a new PureWarmth heated toilet seat (with its own app), and an updated version of its Alexa-enabled Numi "intelligent toilet," which it unveiled last year.