Knight Flower Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Knight Flower's ending will probably keep the viewers on the edge of their seats as it follows Jo Yeo Hwa. Episode 12 will air on MBC TV on Saturday (February 17) at 9:50 pm KST. The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon of the same name. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Kocowa.

The mini-series stars Lee Hanee, Lee Jong Won, Kim Sang Joong, and Lee Ki Woo. Namkoong Seong Wu developed the drama. Screenwriters Lee Sam and

Jeong Myung In wrote the script for this show. Directors Jang Tae Yoo, Choi Jung In, and Lee Chang Woo directed the program. It revolves around the life of a widow named Jo Yeo Hwa.

Here is everything about Knight Flower episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Knight Flower Episode 12:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The followers of this historical fantasy romance drama eagerly wait to watch the fate of Jo Yeo Hwa. The preview features troubled moments for the female lead. Will she get her happy ending? Watch Knight Flower episode 12 to know what lies ahead for the widow.

Park Se Hyun appears as Yeon Sun, Yeo Hwa's friend. Yoon Sa Bong plays Jang So Woon, the current owner of the 200-year-old Hwayeonsangdan. Lee Woo Je features Hwal Yu, So Woon's secretary and right-hand man. Jung Ye Na portrays Kkot Nim, a child who has been going to a nobleman's house to receive sewing supplies.