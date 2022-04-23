Is 'Hypocrite' Madison Cawthorn a Cross Dresser? Speculations After Republican Caught Wearing Lacy Black Bra, Jewelery (Photos)

Scandalizing pictures of US Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina wearing lingerie and sipping wine during a party have led to speculation about the Republican being a cross dresser. Cawthorn has claimed the 'goofy photos' were taken during vacation.

Earlier, the controversial Republican had received brickbats after he was caught on video claiming that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a "thug" and the Ukrainian government was "corrupt and evil."

Cawthorn Wore Lacy Lingerie, Jewellery

Cawthorn, 26, who is paralyzed from waist below, had claimed to have traditional values and ideas. "I think that we have bred a generation of soft men and that generation has created a lot of problems in our society and our culture designed to reclaim and restore masculinity in a society that is ever more dismissive of what it means to be a man," he had said during the controversial podcast in March 2021.

Brought up in a conservative Baptist community in Henderson County, North Carolina, Cawthorn had recently tweeted, "There's only one God and two genders. Get back to common sense!"

The recent set of pictures, obtained by Politico from a person formerly close to Cawthorn and his campaign, shows the Republican sitting in his wheel chair surrounded by women and drinking wine. He is seen wearing lingerie including a black lacy bra over a slinky top. Cawthorn's look is completed with woman's jewelry including necklace and hoops.

Reacting to the pictures, Cawthorn took to Twitter stating that they were taken during a vacation. "I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me? They're running out of things to throw at me... Share your most embarrassing vacay pics in the replies," he wrote.

Twitter Reacts to Cawthorn's Lingerie Clad Photos

The pictures were not only splashed widely across social media but also led to several wondering if Cawthorn is a crossdresser.

"Millions of Men can honestly say they have never dressed in lingerie for photos, as a game or otherwise. If you are a cross dresser that's fine. just admit it and stop criticizing other Lgbtq+ people," tweeted a user.

"In all seriousness... Being in a photo with multiple women, while wearing women's lingerie, does not make you "gay" Cross-dresser at best... Now if it were dudes in the photo... Maybe," tweeted another.

"That little Madison Cawthorn a cross dresser. Who would have thought?" opined a user.