KinnPorsche The Series Episode 6 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

KinnPorsche The Series episode 6 will air on GMM One this Saturday, May 14, at 11.10 pm ICT. It could unveil the mystery behind the kidnapping of Kinn Theerapanyakul and Porsche Kittisawasd. It was an unexpected move by an unknown gag in episode 5. The upcoming chapter might reveal who is behind this kidnapping.

The followers of this Thai BL series can watch the show on GMM One this Saturday at 11.10 pm ICT to get the details of the abduction. People from different countries, like Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the US, Europe, and the UK, can enjoy the program with subtitles on iQiyi Sunday, May 15, at 1 am ICT.

The promo video for this week shows Big, Ken, and other bodyguards of Kinn searching for him everywhere. They have lost his tracking and do not know how to get hold of him. The clip shows the superiors instructing their subordinates to find their boss as soon as possible. They will have to track him at any cost and take him back home.

KinnPorsche The Series Episode 5 Recap

Last week, Kinn kept ignoring Porsche because he realized that his careless actions could hurt his bodyguard. The change in behavior of his boss confused Porsche. He did not know why his boss kept a distance from him after spending a night together. Although Porsche tried to talk things out with Kinn, the latter ignored the former.

When Porsche's colleagues noticed the sadness on his face, they took him out for some time, but it did not help him much. Things took an unexpected turn after he went for a long drive with Vegas on his new bike. When Porsche returned home, Kinn confronted him and changed his duties. The next day, Korn Theerapanyakul spoke to Porsche and asked him for a week-long leave. Kinn found out about it a day later from Pete, who suggested he be patient.

In the meantime, Porsche enjoyed his free time with Porchay and friends. Porsche partied at home with his friends when his little brother went camping. As he was partying with his friends in the evening, Kinn visited him. They spent some time together and tried to talk things out. But Kinn and Porsche were interrupted by a group of men. Later, Korn's bodyguard informed him that something was wrong with Kinn as his GPS tracking indicated trouble.

The mafia King orders his bodyguards to find Kinn and bring him back home. Although the bodyguards manage to find the whereabouts of their boss, they fail to release him from the kidnappers. After Big and Ken fail in their mission, the other bodyguards step in, but they also fail to help Kinn and Porsche.