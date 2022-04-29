KinnPorsche The Series Episode 4 Spoilers, Release Date, Streaming Details, and More

KinnPorsche The Series episode 4 is scheduled to air on GMM One this Saturday, April 30, at 11.10 pm ICT. The chapter will focus on the blossoming romance between Kinn Theerapanyakul and Porsche Kittisawasd. They became closer in episode 4 and shared their first kiss towards the end of this chapter. The followers of this Thai BL series are curious to know if their changing relationship will affect their work.

The viewers will have to watch the mini-series on GMM One this Saturday to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, the UK, Australia, South Africa, and the Middle East, can watch the drama with subtitles on iQiyi Sunday, May 1, at 1 am ICT.

The promo for this week hints at troubled moments for Porsche, who is likely to be kidnapped by someone. Kinn goes fir a diamond auction and takes Porsche with him. While Kinn is bust with the auction, Porsche feels uneasy, and he alerts Pete. Although Pete tries to locate Porsche, he fails to do so, and the latter gets kidnapped. It remains to be seen if Kinn will reach out for his bodyguard's help.

KinnPorsche The Series Episode 3 Recap

Initially, Kinn was not pleased with his father's decision to appoint Porsche as his bodyguard. Korn Theerapanyakul's decision disappointed Kinn's bodyguards, Big and Ken, as they thought that Porsche might not have the qualities of a good bodyguard. When Kinn's brother Tankul exchanges his bodyguard Pete with Porsche, Kinn feels relieved. Porsche also feels relaxed with Tankul until his master makes him watch some dramas multiple times.

So, he goes out to help Kinn in collecting rent. But when Porsche sees Pete, Big, and Ken beating a man repeatedly, he regrets his decision. He tries to help the victim in many ways and gets injured by him. When Porsche initiates a compromise talk, the man shoots, and the bodyguard gets injured. If Kinn did not act on time, Porsche might have lost his life. Kinn gets closer to Porsche after the incident. He plans a surprise for his bodyguard with Tankul, Big, and Ken.

Kinn, Tankul, and their bodyguards spend time at the pump where Porsche used to work before becoming a bodyguard. They sing, dance, drink and enjoy the company of one another. When everybody falls asleep, Porsche takes Kinn outside and talks to him. He takes his boss for helping him and tries to understand him better. They get to know each other, and Kinn gets closer to Porsche before kissing him.